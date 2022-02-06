RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 3,260 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 708,897.

Of the new infections, 1,115 were recorded in Riyadh, 236 in Jeddah, 159 in Dammam, 122 in Hofuf and 107 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 100 new cases each.

Health authorities also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, taking the Kingdom’s death toll to 8,954.

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 1,087 people were in critical condition. It added that 3,878 patients had recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 666,697.

More than 58.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the start of the Kingdom’s immunization campaign, and almost 24 million people are now fully vaccinated.