Of the new cases, 985 were recorded in Riyadh, 211 in Jeddah, 201 in Dammam, 120 in Hofuf, and 101 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 678,332 after 4,088 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,962 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 58.9 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.