Of the new cases, 956 were recorded in Riyadh, 189 in Jeddah, 158 in Dammam, and 116 in Hofuf. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 681,711 after 3,379 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,965 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 59 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.