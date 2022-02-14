Of the new cases, 735 were recorded in Riyadh, 137 in Jeddah, and 106 in Dammam. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 695,470 after 3,469 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,974 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 59.5 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.