JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19-related death on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,851.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 48 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 550,136 people have now contracted the disease. Of the current cases, 29 remain in critical condition.

The ministry also announced that 61 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 539,338.

More than 48 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 22.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 centers throughout the Kingdom dealing with inoculations, has urged citizens who have not yet received a vaccine to get one.

It also renewed calls for people to adhere to precautionary measures and register with the Sehhaty app to receive vaccines.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the pandemic outbreak.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.