

The Ministry of Health confirmed 3,045 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 565,482 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 109 remain in critical condition.



According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 337, followed by Jeddah with 231, Makkah with 153, Al-Hufuf confirmed 47, and Dammam recorded 44.



The health ministry also announced that 424 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 543,553.