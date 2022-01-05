PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,886.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 3,045 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 565,482 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 109 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 337, followed by Jeddah with 231, Makkah with 153, Al-Hufuf confirmed 47, and Dammam recorded 44.
The health ministry also announced that 424 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 543,553.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.