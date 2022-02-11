According to the Ministry of Health, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 851, followed by Jeddah with 172, Dammam with 163, Al-Hofuf confirmed 101, and Madinah recorded 74.



Of the total number of cases, 1,040 remain in critical condition.



The ministry confirmed four new coronavirus related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,969 since the pandemic began.

The health ministry also announced that 3,825 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 685,536.



Over 59.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 23.8 million people have been fully vaccinated.



The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 407 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.81 million.