According to the Ministry of Health, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 391, followed by Dammam with 105, Jeddah with 91, Jazan confirmed 53, and Madinah recorded 48.



Of the total number of cases, 933 remain in critical condition.



The ministry confirmed three new coronavirus related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,981 since the pandemic began.

The health ministry also announced that 2,596 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 707,492.



Over 60 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 24 million people have been fully vaccinated.



The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 421 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.88 million.