RIYADH - Saudi Arabia on Wednesday has recorded the highest number of new cases since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, with 5,362 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 2 person have died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 593,545 and the virus-related fatalities to 8,899.

According to the ministry, a total of 2,499 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 552,057.According to the ministry, among the active cases 218 of them were in critical condition.