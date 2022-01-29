New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia dropped below the 4,000 mark on Saturday, with 3,913 infections recorded over the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic reached 679,384.

Among the new cases, 1,301 were recorded in Riyadh, 372 in Jeddah, 221 in Dammam, 178 in Hofuf, 118 in Makkah and 102 in Madinah.

Several other cities recorded fewer than 100 new cases each.

Health authorities also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the Kingdom’s death toll to 8,933.

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 878 remain in critical condition.

It added that 4,284 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 630,816.