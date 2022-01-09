PHOTO
RIYADH: The Saudi health ministry said Sunday that it has recorded 3,460 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours.
The daily report said 843 recoveries were recorded, bringing the total to 546,614.
A total of 578,753 COVID-19 cases and 8,893 deaths have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia.
