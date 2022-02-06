The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) today (February 6) issued new circular to all airlines operating in the airports across Saudi Arabia, including private aviation, with regard to the updated travel procedures to and from the kingdom effective 1 am on February 9.

The circular stipulates that it must be ensured that citizens departing the kingdom have received the (third) booster dose of the (Covid-19) vaccine for those who have spent (three) months since receiving the second dose, except for age groups who are less than (16) years old, or groups excluded as indicated in the (Tawakkalna) app.

GACA clarified in its circular that it must be ensured that all arrivals to the kingdom, including citizens, regardless of their immunization status, hold an approved negative PCR test or negative (Covid-19 Antigen Test) issued within (48) hours from the date of departure to the kingdom, with the exception of those under (8) years old, taking into account the regulations of countries of arrival related to the covid testing procedures for children.

The civil aviation body also indicated that citizens whose test results show their infection with the Coronavirus are allowed to come to the kingdom - after the periods below - without the need for retesting as per following:

*Seven days passed since the date of taking the positive sample for those who completed receiving the approved vaccine doses by the kingdom.

*Ten days passed since the date of taking the positive sample for those who did not complete receiving the approved vaccine doses by the kingdom.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).