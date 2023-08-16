RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education and Ministry of Culture announced the start of registration for the second phase of the qualifying program for kindergarten teachers for training in the musical arts.



As many as 8000 kindergarten teachers from public and private education will be the beneficiaries of the program, which will be carried out by specialists in kindergarten training and that is under the supervision of the Music Commission.



The second phase of the program aims to train 8,000 kindergarten teachers from public and private schools, for a period of four consecutive weeks starting from September 3 to 28. There will be a total of 49 hours of training.



Registration for the second phase of the program is now open for Saudi kindergarten teachers currently employed in public or private preschools in the Kingdom. The training program will be offered through the Rawdati (My Kindergarten) platform.



On completion of the program, teachers will be presented with a certificate from the Music Commission and the Institute for Education and Professional Development.



The training program seeks to develop the competencies of teachers, and build their cognitive and performance skills related to the implementation of musical activities directed to children, by identifying the characteristics of sound and related terminology, in order to build the child’s personality and form his aesthetic taste.



This phase comes as a continuation of the success achieved by the first stage of the program for qualifying kindergarten teachers in the field of musical arts during the month of May. More than 7,000 kindergarten teachers from public and private schools participated in the first phase.

