RIYADH — The General Entertainment Authority (GEA), as part of its “Happiness Creators” initiative, launched the first-ever “Entertainment Fellowship Program” in Saudi Arabia.



The GEA will be sending a number of trainees abroad to international universities and leading companies, and cooperating with the most prominent local and international leaders of this field to improve the Saudi sector’s services and raise its levels to the best modern standards.



The program consists of three tracks, including Entertainment Events, Entertainment Destinations, and Electronic Entertainment. The registration for the three tracks is through the link: geafellowship.com, the authority said while noting that the application deadline is different for each track.



The “Entertainment Events” track includes the functions of organization, coordination and implementation, in addition to designing events for various target groups, and carry out the work of its operation and management.



The “Entertainment Destinations” track’s objective is activating entertainment experiences, managing and operating these sites and their visitors. While the “Electronic Entertainment” track is concerned with designing the events of these games, coordinating and operating competitions, tournaments and game exhibitions.

Certificates and licenses