PHOTO
RIYADH — The General Entertainment Authority (GEA), as part of its “Happiness Creators” initiative, launched the first-ever “Entertainment Fellowship Program” in Saudi Arabia.
The GEA will be sending a number of trainees abroad to international universities and leading companies, and cooperating with the most prominent local and international leaders of this field to improve the Saudi sector’s services and raise its levels to the best modern standards.
The program consists of three tracks, including Entertainment Events, Entertainment Destinations, and Electronic Entertainment. The registration for the three tracks is through the link: geafellowship.com, the authority said while noting that the application deadline is different for each track.
The “Entertainment Events” track includes the functions of organization, coordination and implementation, in addition to designing events for various target groups, and carry out the work of its operation and management.
The “Entertainment Destinations” track’s objective is activating entertainment experiences, managing and operating these sites and their visitors. While the “Electronic Entertainment” track is concerned with designing the events of these games, coordinating and operating competitions, tournaments and game exhibitions.
Certificates and licensesThe program seeks to provide the trainees with the latest mechanisms used in organizing and coordinating local and international entertainments and music festivals, and to activate experiences similar to what visitors enjoyed during Riyadh Season at the “Boulevard Riyadh City”, one of the most prominent entertainment areas of the season.
The trainees will also receive globally-recognized certificates and licenses in the entertainment sector in its various fields, of which the Riyadh Season is one of the most prominent models locally and regionally.
The duration of the program ranges between 6-9 months, during which the trainees are provided with accommodation, travel and transportation expenses to enable them to devote themselves and take full advantage of the training materials included in the program in all its tracks. © Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).