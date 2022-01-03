MAKKAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that the total number of Umrah permits issued on a daily basis reached 64,000 while the number of average daily permits for prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah stood at 71,000, bringing the total number of daily Umrah and prayer permits to 135,000.



The ministry said in a statement on Monday that the total number of permits issued for performing Umrah and prayer on Sunday has reached 101,429. These included about 65,000 permits for prayers and more than 36,000 permits for Umrah.



According to the ministry statement, the total permits issued daily for the Prophet’s Mosque amounted to more than 15,000, and these include about 7,000 permits to visit the grave of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), and 8,000 permits issued for praying at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharif). The daily average permits accounted for 9,000.



The ministry explained that the total permits issued since the beginning of the year 1443 AH for the Grand Mosque approached 20 million permits, while more than 2.5 million permits were issued for the Prophet’s Mosque.