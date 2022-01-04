RIYADH — Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel said that Saudi Arabia is currently witnessing a rise in the number of coronavirus infections, expecting a further increase in the upcoming days.



The minister said in a statement on Tuesday that the vaccine has proved its efficacy in relieving symptoms and hospitalization. He expressed concerns over the people who have not yet received their doses of vaccine against coronavirus.



“The concern is currently focused on the category that has not completed its vaccination, as most of those who are now in intensive care did not fully immunize against the virus,” he said.



The minister’s remarks came in the wake of a rising tide of coronavirus infections in the Kingdom that accounted for 2,585 within the last 24 hours.