RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 146 new infections on Monday.

Of the new cases, 61 were recorded in Riyadh, 26 in Jeddah, 13 in Makkah, nine in Dammam, five in Hufof, five in Al-Kharj, four in Dhahran, three in Madinah, three in Yanbu, two in Abha, two in Al-Ras, and two in AlUla. Several other cities recorded one new case each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 540,178 after 99 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,864 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 48.3 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

People in Saudi Arabia were urged on Sunday to avoid traveling outside the Kingdom due to the surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant.