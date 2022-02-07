The MoU was signed at the Diriyah Biennale in Riyadh which runs until March 11.

Saudi Arabia and the UK agreed to strengthen cooperation and cultural exchange with regards to museums, films, theater, performing arts, music, literature, publishing, translation, visual arts, architecture, design, and libraries, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two countries also agreed to exchange experiences for joint strategic projects and coordinate on systems, regulations and policies concerned with culture.

The MoU also included developing cooperation to preserve Saudi heritage, facilitating communication procedures between the cultural authorities in the two countries, enhancing participation in cultural festivals and artistic residency programs between government and private institutions, and holding capacity building programs and joint cultural seminars.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan also showed the British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries around the Diriyah Biennale.

Dorries described the biennale as “amazing” and said that “culture has the power to unite people from every background.”

She continued: “This new agreement will strengthen our ties on film, museums and heritage.”