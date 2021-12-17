JEDDAH — The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) has granted the necessary licenses for the participation of Saudi female drivers Dania Akeel and Mashael Al-Obeidan in the Saudi Dakar Rally 2022, making them the first two Saudi women participating in the race.

The two drivers will take part in the 44th edition of the Dakar Rally that is scheduled to be launched on Jan. 1, 2022 in the T3 category on board Can-Am Maverick that was equipped by the South Racing team with light vehicles whose speed can reach up to 135 kilometers per hour and for distances of up to 600 kilometers per day under extreme conditions throughout a tough program of 12 days.

Mashael Al-Obeidan said: “The participation in this big event in Saudi Arabia is like a dream coming true. When I knew that Saudi Arabia will host the Dakar Rally I contacted the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation to inquire about the possibility for me to receive a license to compete, then I received a phone call from Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, president of the federation, informing me of the federation’s approvals for me to participate in the race.

“Last year, I was invited to go through an experience of 12 days to understand the navigation from the side of the road, and this year the dream is coming true through participating in the actual event.” For her part, Dania Akeel expressed her happiness at SAMF’s cooperation, where she completed several tests before the issuance of the license, noting that the Saudi Dakar Rally 2022 is characterized by its diversified course that goes through various geographical locations in Saudi Arabia, in addition to the strong competition that requires good psychological and fitness preparations for drivers. — SPA

