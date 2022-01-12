ABU DHABI: Hazza Al Mansouri, Official Spokesman of the UAE Education Sector, announced, during UAE Government media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, the extension of the remote learning system for schools and universities for an extra week from 17th to 21st January, 2022, and the postponement of all in-person exams to 28th January, 2022.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Official Spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, highlighted the importance of the community’s adherence to preventive measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

She explained that the UAE has presented a pioneering model in terms of dealing with the pandemic from the onset, which is the product of the close cooperation between all relevant authorities to implement the directives of the UAE’s leadership to ensure public safety and accelerate recovery.

She noted that the health sector is continuing its efforts to achieve acquired immunity by providing vaccines to all eligible individuals and added that 100 percent of the population had received the first dose of the vaccine while 92.76 percent are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Al Ghaithi explained that vaccines, both primary and booster shots, can significantly help reduce infection, hospitalisation and death rates and curb the spread of variants. In addition, she urged eligible individuals to take booster shots, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases, as it helps address national efforts to contain the virus and its variants.

"We urge the community’s members to be cautious and perform the necessary tests if they present with symptoms, especially respiratory symptoms associated with seasonal flu. PCR tests are necessary in these cases to confirm infections," she stressed.

Al Mansouri presented the latest information on the procedures and directives of the Ministry of Education related to updates of the COVID-19 preventive measures.

He then stressed that the educational sector is ready and has taken proactive measures for prompt action in emergency cases, in line with the sector’s keenness to maintain the continuity of the education process by closely monitoring the situation.

The pandemic is being closely monitored to facilitate the safe return of students, teachers and administrative staff to educational establishments and ensure their safety, he added.

He pointed out that the remote learning system has been extended for one week for schools and universities from 17th to 21st January, 2022, while in-person exams have been postponed for schools and universities to 28th January, 2022.

"This decision applies to educational establishments nationwide, with local authorities and teams having the authority to regulate its implementation," Al Mansouri noted.

The administrations and cadres of educational establishments have demonstrated a high sense of professionalism in their flexible handling of the situation from the onset, he further added.

At the end of the briefing, he stressed the importance of adhering to the precautionary measures to ensure the community’s safety.

