RIYADH — Saudi Arabia saw a slight rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 45 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



New COVID cases in the Kingdom have been fluctuating around the 30-mark, with infections dipping below or rising slightly over the mark during the past week.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 1 person has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 550,088 and the virus-related fatalities to 8,850.



According to the ministry, a total of 72 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 539,277.



According to the ministry, among the active cases 29 of them were in critical condition.