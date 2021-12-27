(.)

Dec 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu, aveteran of the struggle against white minority rule and a NobelPeace Prize laureate, died on Sunday aged 90. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL1N2TB01P

Following are reactions to his death.

PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is anotherchapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generationof outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberatedSouth Africa.

"Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader ofprinciple and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblicalinsight that faith without works is dead."

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN

"On this morning after Christmas, we are heartbroken tolearn of the passing of a true servant of God and of the people,Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa."

"His courage and moral clarity helped inspire our commitmentto change American policy toward the repressive Apartheid regimein South Africa."

U.S. VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS

"Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a fervent, vocal opponent ofapartheid and committed champion of human rights. He inspiredmillions, not just in South Africa, but worldwide to stand withthose fighting for freedom and justice."

THABO MAKGOBA, ARCHBISHOP OF CAPE TOWN

"Desmond Tutu's legacy is moral strength, moral courage andclarity. He felt with the people. In public and alone, he criedbecause he felt people's pain. And he laughed no, not justlaughed, he cackled with delight when he shared their joy."

NELSON MANDELA FOUNDATION

"His contributions to struggles against injustice, locallyand globally, are matched only by the depth of his thinkingabout the making of liberator futures for human societies. Hewas an extraordinary human being. A thinker. A leader. Ashepherd."

VATICAN TELEGRAM

"His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of thedeath of Archbishop Desmond Tutu... Mindful of his service tothe gospel through the promotion of racial equality andreconciliation in his native South Africa, his Holiness commendshis soul to the loving mercy of Almighty God."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

"Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend and a moralcompass for me and so many others. A universal spirit,Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation andjustice in his own country, but also concerned with injusticeeverywhere.

"He never lost his impish sense of humour and willingness tofind humanity in his adversaries, and Michelle and I will misshim dearly."

UK'S QUEEN ELIZABETH

"I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeplysaddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, aman who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa andacross the world. I remember with fondness my meetings with himand his great warmth and humour."

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Archbishop DesmondTutu - a towering global figure for peace & justice, voice ofthe voiceless & inspiration to people everywhere.

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER

"No words better exemplify his ministry than the three hecontributed to a work of art at The Carter Center: Love, freedomand compassion."

JOHN STEENHUISEN, LEADER OF SOUTH AFRICAN OPPOSITION PARTYTHE DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE

"A true South African giant has left us today, but hisspirit will live on ... in our continued effort to build aunited, successful, non-racial South Africa for all ... When welost our way, he was the moral compass that brought us back."

EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF JOSEP BORRELL

"Desmond Tutu did a lot of good for the world. His legacy ofresistance to apartheid and to inequalities lives on in todaysSouth Africa and for all humankind."

ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY JUSTIN WELBY

"Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a prophet and priest, a man ofwords and action one who embodied the hope and joy that werethe foundations of his life."

THE DALAI LAMA, TIBET'S SPIRITUAL LEADER

"The friendship and the spiritual bond between us wassomething we cherished. Archbishop Desmond Tutu was entirelydedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greatercommon good."

BERNICE KING, DAUGHTER OF MARTIN LUTHER KING

"I'm saddened to learn of the death of global sage, humanrights leader, and powerful pilgrim on earth ... We are betterbecause he was here."

WORLD COUNCIL OF CHURCHES

"His contagious sense of humour and laughter has helped toresolve many critical situations in South Africas political andchurch life. He was able to break almost any deadlock. He sharedwith us the laughter and grace of God many a time."

UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

"He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid andin the struggle to create a new South Africa - and will beremembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible goodhumour."

BRITAIN'S PRINCE CHARLES AND DUCHESS OF CORNWALL

"My wife and I are deeply saddened to hear of the death ofArchbishop Desmond Tutu whose bravery in speaking out againstthe evil of apartheid and highlighting the threat of climatechange was an inspiration to us all."

MEXICAN PRESIDENT ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR

"One of his sayings is terse, but forceful and true: 'If youare neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the sideof the oppressor.'"

WASEL ABU YOUSSEF, MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF THE PALESTINE LIBERATION ORGANISATION

"Father Desmond Tutu was one of the biggest supporters ofthe Palestinian cause. He had always advocated the rights of thePalestinians to gain their freedom and rejected Israelioccupation and apartheid."

UNAIDS, THE JOINT UNITED NATIONS PROGRAMME ON HIV/AIDS

"He was a powerful voice in the fight against AIDS,combating denial, demanding access to treatment for all, callingout against discrimination of people living with HIV, andchampioning the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual andtransgender people, women, and children. His work on HIV andtuberculosis prevention and treatment changed global paradigmsand saved many lives."

GRACA MACHEL, WIDOW OF NELSON MANDELA AND FORMER MOZAMBIQUEPRESIDENT SAMORA MACHEL

"Fighting for freedom from the trenches of South Africarequired a courage that cannot be described... And yet he stoodresolute and fearless, leading demonstrations cloaked in hisflowing clerical robe with his cross as his shield - theembodiment of humankinds moral conscience."

SOUTH AFRICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY

"A big tree has indeed fallen, and South Africa owes theTutu family a debt of gratitude for this giant."

MPHO TUTU VAN FURTH, DAUGHTER OF DESMOND TUTU

"My father was a man of prayer and a man of peace. His heartwas big enough to hold the whole world in love"

"He was in the company of the most powerful people on earthand he sat with the smallest, the weakest, the poorest and theneediest. He did it with the same love and laugh."

