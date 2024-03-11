ABU DHABI - Mostly pleasant weather conditions are expected throughout Ramadan, with comfortable nights and mornings and a slight increase in temperatures during the latter half of the holy month.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has released its weather forecast for Ramadan, which begins tomorrow, March 11th. According to the NCM, temperatures will generally range between a comfortable 18°C to 21°C during nights and early mornings. However, residents in some inland areas should be prepared for lows as chilly as 3°C.

Daytime highs will start mild, averaging between 29°C and 34°C. However, as Ramadan progresses, temperatures are expected to gradually rise, with some inland areas potentially reaching highs of 45°C.

Rain is unlikely during Ramadan, with the average rainfall for March being a mere 9 mm. While there's a chance of isolated showers, significant rainfall is uncommon.

Humidity levels will be slightly lower throughout Ramadan, offering some relief during the warmer days. Mornings may still experience patches of fog or mist, but these occurrences will become less frequent as the month progresses. Night and early mornings will see the highest humidity, ranging from 70% to 78%. Daytime humidity will be lower, typically between 20% and 30%.

Wind patterns will follow a predictable pattern, with southerly winds prevailing at night and morning, shifting to north-westerly winds (land and sea breezes) in the afternoons and evenings. Wind speeds can increase with changing pressure systems, occasionally causing dust storms. The average wind speed is around 13 km/h, with the possibility of stronger gusts reaching up to 123 km/h.

Fasting hours will gradually increase throughout Ramadan. The residents can expect fasting periods to begin at around 13 hours and 14 minutes at the start of the month, extending to approximately 13 hours and 57 minutes by the end. This timeframe may vary slightly depending on the specific location.

Overall, the weather forecast suggests a comfortable Ramadan for residents observing the holy month.