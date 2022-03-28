His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 659 inmates from correctional and penal facilities in Dubai ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Counselor Issam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney-General of Dubai, confirmed that the gesture is part of the Dubai Ruler's keenness to give inmates a second chance and help them reunite with their families.

Al Humaidan added that the Public Prosecution has begun coordinating with the General Command of the Dubai Police to implement the amnesty order and release the inmates so they can join their families as soon as possible.