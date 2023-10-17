Muscat – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced that rainfall is expected today in some parts of Oman, including Muscat.

The latest weather maps and analysis of the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre show that rains are expected from the afternoon until late evening in Dakhliyah, North and South Batinah, Muscat, Dhahirah, and North and South Sharqiyah governorates.

The weather forecast states that thundershowers are expected to range between 15mm to 35mm, along with downdraft winds that could lead to overflowing wadis.

The Directorate General of Meteorology has advised individuals to avoid low-lying areas and wadi streams, urging them not to engage in swimming or attempting to cross them in order to ensure personal safety. It also called for children to not to be left alone when it rains and to prevent them from approaching water ponds and wadi streams.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).