Muscat: Thundershowers and rainfall are expected to continue in Al Hajar Mountains and adjoining areas for third day in a row.

On Sunday evening, wilayats of Rustaq, Al-Awabi and Nakhl in the Al-Batinah South Governorate witnessed moderate to heavy rains, which led to the overflowing of wadis.

Oman Meteorology said in weather forecast on Monday: “The weather could range from partly cloudy to cloudy skies along the coastal areas of Dhofar Governorate and adjoining mountains with intermittent drizzle and chances of isolated rain over mountain and desert areas.”

“In addition, high and medium clouds flow over most of governorates with chance of clouds development with isolated rain and occasionally thundershower over Al Hajar Mountains towards the afternoon,” it further added.

Moreover, low clouds or fog are expected at late night to early morning over parts of coastal areas of Oman Sea and Arabian Sea.

The directorate highlighted low visibility in open areas and desert due to dust rising.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).