Most of the northern governorates of the Sultanate are witnessing rainfall and authorities are advising caution.

Oman Meteorology said in its latest weather update: “Presence of cumulus clouds and thunderstorms of varying intensity over the coastal and mountainous parts of the governorates of Muscat, South Al Batinah, North Al Batinah and parts of the governorates of Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahirah, Al Buraimi, and Musandam.”

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).