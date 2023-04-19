Muscat: Thunderstorms and rainfall associated with active winds are expected today, Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in several parts of the Sultanate of Oman, said Oman Meteorology.

The General Directorate of Meteorology said in in weather forecast of today: “Cloud advection over most of the governorates with chance of isolated rain and chance of cloud development and isolated rains occasionally thundershowers associated with downdrafts over Al Hajar mountains and adjoining areas, in addition to South Al Sharqiyah, North Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta.”

Chances of low level clouds or fog patches are also expected at late night or early morning over parts of South Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta Governorate.

There may be dust storms over desert and open areas due to strong north-west winds, in addition to active wind ranging between 15 and 35 knots during thunderstorms.

Oman Meteorology warned of low horizontal visibility during rain and fog formation.

