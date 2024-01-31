ABU DHABI: The country will be affected by a surface depression extending from the south-west, accompanied by humid south-easterly winds with an extension of an upper air trough of low pressure, and a westerly air stream with clouds flowing from the south-west, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

In a report today, NCM explained that weather on Wednesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas, especially western and coastal areas, extending over the northern areas, with the possibility of rain, especially at night.

On Thursday and Friday, the upper air trough gradually deepens as the amounts of clouds increase over scattered areas, with convective clouds, especially over the northern, eastern and coastal areas, accompanied by rainfall frequently with a decrease in temperature.

On Saturday, a significant fall in temperatures will be felt and clouds will be less.

Winds will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming north-westerly on Friday, turning strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand.

Sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.