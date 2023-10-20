A yellow alert has been issued in parts of the country due to expected rain by the NCM on Friday.

Taxing to X, formerly Twitter, the authority highlighted the regions most likely to experience rainfall. It has warned residents to be careful in the case of outdoor activities.

The Abu Dhabi Police warned motorists of the rain and called on drivers to be careful. It has also asked them to adhere to the variable speed limit shown on signs and electronic information boards.

Weather forecast earlier today predicted rains in parts of the country, with temperatures likely to drop to 19ºC.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).