Weather inshore until 6pm on Wednesday will be hazy at first, becomes hot to very hot daytime with slight dust at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy at times becomes fine.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 08 to 18 knot gusting to 25 knot at places daytime.

Offshore, it will be variable becomes northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot gusting to 21 knot at times.

Visibility will be 4 to 8 kilometres.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet surging to 3 feet at times. Offshore it will be 2 to 4 feet surging to 6 feet at times.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).