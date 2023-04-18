Weather inshore until 6pm on Tuesday will see scattered clouds and slight dust at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be hazy at times with some clouds to scattered clouds.

Wind inshore will be variable less than 5 KT at first, becomes Northwesterly - Northeasterly 5 - 15 KT.

Offshore it will be mainly Northwesterly - Southwesterly 04 - 14 KT.

The horizontal visibility ranges between 4 and 9 km.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 FT.

Offshore, will be 2 - 4 FT.

The expected highest temperature in Doha is 32 degrees Celsius.

