Weather inshore until 6pm on Wednesday will be relatively hot to hot daytime with some clouds and slightly dusty at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore will be hazy with scattered clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot gusting to 20 knot at places at times.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot.

Visibility will be 4 to 8 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet. Offshore it will be 2 to 4 feet.

