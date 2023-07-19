Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be hazy at first becomes hot to very hot daytime and humid with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be misty at first becomes hazy at times, warning of strong wind and high sea to the north by afternoon.

Wind inshore will be variable at first becomes mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot gusting to 19 knot daytime.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 06 to16 knot gusting to 22 knot to the north.

Visibility will be 4 to 8 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet surging to 5 feet at north. Offshore it will be 2 to 4 feet surging to 7 at north.

