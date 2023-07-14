Doha - Weather inshore today until 6:00 pm on Friday will be hazy at first becomes hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly Northwesterly - Northeasterly 05 - 15 KT Gusting to 18 KT at places daytime becomes Southeasterly by evening.

Offshore, it will be Southwesterly - Southeasterly 05 - 15 KT.

Visibility will be 04 to 08 kilometer.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 FT. Offshore will be 2 - 4 FT.

