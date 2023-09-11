DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has issued its daily weather report, forecasting hazy and hot conditions in the inshore and offshore areas for Monday.

In the inshore areas, the weather is expected to start off hazy, gradually becoming hot during the daytime with intermittent cloud cover.

Winds will initially be variable, blowing at speeds less than 5 knots but will later shift to mainly southeasterly to northeasterly directions at speeds of 5 to 15 knots, occasionally gusting up to 20 knots in some places during the day.

Visibility is anticipated to range from 4 to 8 kilometers, allowing for relatively clear conditions despite the haze. The sea state inshore is projected to be between 1 to 2 feet, occasionally rising to 3 feet in certain areas at times.

Offshore, a similar hazy scenario is expected with scattered clouds at times. Wind patterns are forecasted to be primarily southeasterly to easterly at speeds ranging from 3 to 13 knots, with occasional gusts reaching up to 17 knots in specific locations intermittently.

The sea state offshore is anticipated to be between 1 to 3 feet, rising to 4 feet at some places occasionally.

Residents and seafarers are advised to stay updated with the latest weather information and exercise caution while venturing out in these conditions. The Department of Meteorology will continue to monitor and provide updates as necessary to ensure the safety of the public.

