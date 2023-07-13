Doha, July 13 (QNA) - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hot daytime with slightly dusty at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind daytime.

Offshore, it will be slightly dusty at times, warning of strong wind and high sea. Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 to 22 knot gusting to 32 knot at places daytime. Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 17 to 22 knot gusting to 28 knot at times.

Visibility will be 4 to 8 kilometers or 3 kilometers or less at places at times.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet surging to 5 feet at times. Offshore it will be 4 to 7 feet surging to 9 feet at times.

