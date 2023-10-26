RIYADH — Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema Bint Bandar shed light on Wednesday about the WAVE initiative, a collaborative effort aimed at accelerating ocean regeneration.



The initiative, launched during the seventh edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, is a joint venture between the FII Institute and the Ministry of Energy and its ecosystem.



As a member of the Board of Trustees of the FII Institute, Princess Reema expressed that the WAVE initiative is designed to bolster international endeavors in ensuring ocean regeneration, restoring ecological balance, and preserving sustainability.



Recognizing the oceans' vital role in maintaining ecological and climate balance, with significant implications for the global economy, the initiative serves as a pivotal platform connecting stakeholders globally.



The WAVE initiative encompasses a comprehensive approach, including awareness programs, the establishment of digital databases, acceleration of innovation, endorsement of scientific efforts, and the cultivation of supportive partnerships.



Its overarching goal is to explore solutions addressing pollution and working towards the restoration of ecological balance in the oceans.



Princess Reema emphasized the WAVE initiative's commitment to facilitating collaboration among concerned stakeholders worldwide, harnessing collective efforts to address challenges related to ocean health and sustainability.

