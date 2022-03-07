MAKKAH — Over one million boy and girl students sat for the end of the second semester examination in the Makkah region on Sunday. The commencement of in-person exams coincided with the return of life to almost normalcy after lifting of most of the coronavirus related restrictions.



Students are sitting for in-person examination for the first time after a hiatus of two years since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.



More than 388,000 students are sitting for exams in Makkah while the students who are appearing for exams in Jeddah reached more than half a million. The exams are being held under the close observation of the officials of the departments of education in various regions of the Kingdom. Elaborate preparations are being made for the conduct of exams.



Only vaccinated students are allowed to sit for the exams. Supervisors of the departments of education are making inspection tours of schools to ensure smooth conduct of exams in accordance with the coronavirus precautionary measures. The Department of Education in Makkah region carried out 3,200 supervisory visits to 1,522 schools in the region.



In Jeddah, more than half a million students are sitting for the exams amid an integrated system of technical and organizational preparations and health precautions.



Director General of Education in Jeddah Dr. Saad Al-Masoudi inspected Amouriyah High School affiliated to the Education Office in Al-Safa during which he was briefed on the progress of the examination and the mechanism for students to perform their exams.



Assistant Director General of Jeddah Education for Educational Affairs for Girls Manal Al-Luhaibi made an inspection tour of a number of schools for girls in the city.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).