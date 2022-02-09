Muscat: The Sultanate has administered at least 6,676,224 doses of Covid vaccines so far.

Of these, 95 percent of the population (3,191,912) have received one dose, 89 percent (2,976,872) have received two doses and 17 percent (507, 440) have got the third dose or the booster.

As per the data, 363, 242 residents have taken the third dose compated to 144,198 citizens.

At the same time, 1,665, 562 citizens took two doses of vaccines compared to 1,311,310 residents.

A total of 1, 770,962 citizens took the first dose compared to 1,420,950 residents.

The country has been reporting over, 2,000 new infections on average daily in the past two weeks.

The numbers are significant with the hospitalisation percentage going up with 409 inpatients, including 69 in the Intensive Care Units (ICU).

As per the statistics, 54 deaths have been reported in the past nine days.

According to Dr. Amal bint Saif al Maani, director of the Department of Prevention and Infection Control at the Ministry of Health, had said that the Omicron is prevalent in the Sultanate and has the potential to form heart clots, especially in those who have not taken the third or booster dose. “These include children below 12 years of age as they have been not yet vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health has been urging citizens and residents to take the booster vaccines, available at all private and government clinics for the target groups 18 and above with a prior appointment.