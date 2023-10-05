Muscat: Temperatures in the Sultanate of Oman may reach the mid-40s during the coming days, Oman Meteorology said on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

"There are expectations of a relative rise in temperatures early to mid forties in the coastal areas of the Sea of ​​Oman and the deserts of South Al Sharqiyah tomorrow and the mountainous areas of the Governorates of South Al Batinah and Muscat on Friday, with temperatures continuing to rise in the desert areas during the next three days, " Oman Meteorology said in a statement.

