Muscat: Oman Meteorology has issued an alert of thundershowers in parts of the Sultanate of Oman today, which may lead to overflowing valleys.

The alert read: “Expectations of the formation of cumulus clouds and thundershower accompanied by active downwinds in parts of the governorates of Al-Dakhiliyah and North Al-Sharqiyah, extending to the deserts of the governorates of Al-Dhahirah and Al-Wusta later.”

Oman meteorology added that the downdraft wind will range between (15-40) knots associated with poor horizontal visibility due to dust storms.