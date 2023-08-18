Muscat: A weather alert of thunderstorms was issued for today, Friday, August 18, 2023 in several parts of the Sultanate of Oman by the Oman Meteorology.

The Meteorology said that the mountainous areas of the governorates of South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, and parts of the governorates of North Al Sharqiyah, Al Dhahirah, Al Buraimi and Dhofar are most likely to be affected.

The Met Department also said that rain precipitation is expected to range between 10-30 mm, accompanied by active downward winds of 15-30 knots, and low level of horizontal visibility due to rising dust, precipitation, and runoff of reefs and valleys.