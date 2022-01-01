RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia stayed above the 800-mark for the second day in a row on Saturday with 845 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, one person has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 557,082 and the virus-related fatalities to 8,878.

According to the ministry, a total of 239 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 542,115.

According to the ministry, among the active cases 61 of them were in critical condition.