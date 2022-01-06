RIYADH — Single-day coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia crossed the 3000-mark for the second day in a row, with 3,168 new infections recorded on Thursday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 2 person has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 568,168 and the virus-related fatalities to 8,888.

According to the ministry, a total of 608 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 544,161.



According to the ministry, among the active cases 117 of them were in critical condition.