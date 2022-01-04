RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia went above the 2000-mark for the first time on Tuesday with 2,585 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 2 person has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 562,437 and the virus-related fatalities to 8,883.





According to the ministry, a total of 375 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 543,129.



According to the ministry, among the active cases 96 of them were in critical condition.