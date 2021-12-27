RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia went above the 500-mark for the first time on Monday with 524 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



New COVID cases in the Kingdom have been fluctuating around the 50-mark, with infections dipping below or rising slightly over the mark during the past weeks, before rising above the 300 mark recently.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 1 person has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 553,319 and the virus-related fatalities to 8,872.



According to the ministry, a total of 124 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 541,010.



According to the ministry, among the active cases 40 of them were in critical condition.