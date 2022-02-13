RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia went slightly over the 2,000-mark on Sunday with 2,136 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 2 persons have died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 728,387 and the virus-related fatalities to 8,973.



According to the ministry, a total of 3,482 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 692,001.



According to the ministry, among the active cases 1,014 of them were in critical condition.