RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 4,778 new infections on Monday.
Of the new cases, 1,332 were recorded in Riyadh, 1,122 in Jeddah, 578 in Makkah, 177 in Dammam, 139 in Hofuf, 124 in Madinah, 115 in Khulais, and 113 in Al-Khobar. Several other cities recorded less than 100 new cases each.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 547,507 after 893 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,895 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 52.6 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.
