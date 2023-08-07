JEDDAH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced that the maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 46 and 50 degrees Celsius, starting from Sunday, Aug. 6 until the end of the week in various regions of Saudi Arabia.



The center said that the Eastern Province would witness temperatures between 48 and 50 degrees Celsius while the eastern and southern parts of the Riyadh region will experience temperatures ranging between 46 and 48 degrees Celsius.



The NCM had issued on Saturday yellow alert in the governorates of Jubail, Al-Khobar, Dammam, Qatif, Abqaiq, and Ras Tanura in the Eastern Province, as these regions are expected to be exposed to heat wave accompanied by a rise in temperatures to 47-48 degrees Celsius from 11 am until 5 pm on Sunday.



In its weather report published on Saturday, the NCM stated that the weather would continue to be hotter in eastern parts of Saudi Arabia, while active, dusty winds that limit the range of horizontal visibility would continue in the regions of Makkah and Madinah, especially in their coastal regions.

